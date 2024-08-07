Multiple people seriously injured after crash in Yoho National Park

RCMP says a key highway between Alberta and BC has been closed following a two-vehicle collision in Yoho National Park that left multiple people seriously injured.

Mounties say at 12:20 pm today, emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1, near Field, BC.

At the current time, multiple people are being treated for serious injuries.

The highway will remain closed for several hours in both directions.

A live cam of Highway 1 at Field Access Road, about 16 km west of BC/Alberta border, looking southwest showed a heavy line of traffic.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.