Huge rainbows arc over Metro Vancouver before "atmospheric river" hits

The rain calmed down on Tuesday evening just long enough for some glimmering sun to peek through the clouds and cast some gorgeous full rainbows over the Lower Mainland.
The pleasant weather won’t last for long though, because an “atmospheric river” is forecast to dump up to 70 millimetres of rain on the South Coast Wednesday evening.
Enjoy the pretty weather while it lasts, Vancouver.
Moments that take your breath away 🌈 Rainbow sightings in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/nqYY0c8pEf
— Farhan Dhalla (@farhandhalla) October 27, 2021
Rainbow over the TFN @deltapolice pic.twitter.com/KT6ywIdVPM
— Delta Police TFNST (@DPDTFNST) October 26, 2021
Nice sky over #Chilliwack at sunset today. #rainbow #sunset #weather pic.twitter.com/zjpvLZTAXe
— Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) October 27, 2021
Beautiful rainbow in Chilliwack! pic.twitter.com/mzfNVUzDm0
— Elwin Witzke (@ElwinWitzke) October 27, 2021
We were seeing rainbows in Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/6IZKR1vUPn
— L.F (@bekindbecalm2) October 27, 2021
Rainbow decided to come out in Abbotsford! @KasiaBodurka @YvonneSchalle @MMadryga @KGordonGlobalBC @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/tMCvpO5HrC
— The Nesting Owl (@TheNestingOwl) October 27, 2021