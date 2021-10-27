NewsWeather

Huge rainbows arc over Metro Vancouver before "atmospheric river" hits

Oct 27 2021, 6:33 pm
@TheNestingOwl/Twitter

The rain calmed down on Tuesday evening just long enough for some glimmering sun to peek through the clouds and cast some gorgeous full rainbows over the Lower Mainland.

The pleasant weather won’t last for long though, because an “atmospheric river” is forecast to dump up to 70 millimetres of rain on the South Coast Wednesday evening.

Enjoy the pretty weather while it lasts, Vancouver.

@pratibhashrestha/Instagram

 

