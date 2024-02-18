Redditors dish on the biggest changes they've seen at UBC

A recent thread on Reddit has gotten people reminiscing about UBC and all the changes it has gone through.

In the post, the original user wrote, “I’m in my last term at UBC and am feeling nostalgic. What are some things that changed since you first got here?”

People flooded the comments to share what they’d seen change, and there was a strong sense of nostalgia in the air.

One of the first changes users commented on was how people got their Translink U-Passes. Students now can load their U-Pass online monthly to their compass cards, whereas they used to have to get a physical copy, according to one user.

The other big change Redditors noted was the building changes around the campus.

It’s not a hidden fact that UBC is sometimes nicknamed the “University of Building Construction.” It seems that many of the buildings these UBC alumni knew have either been renovated or demolished, with new, unknown buildings in their place.

One person even pointed out how there used to be an outdoor pool where one of the campus’ most popular restaurants now resides.

Perhaps in the most detailed reply in the thread, one user started listing all of the places that were new, including restaurants, residences, and department buildings.

What a trip down memory lane.

What other changes have you seen UBC go through? Let us know in the comments below.