Man dead after driving off second floor of UBC's Thunderbird Parkade

A man has died after he crashed his black sedan through a concrete barrier in a parkade and drove off the second floor of the structure at UBC Wednesday.

The University RCMP confirmed that the man did not survive, despite efforts from first responders who were challenged in getting to the driver because of the safety concerns for rescuers.

“Upon arrival, a portion of the concrete barrier was hanging precariously above the now-vertical black sedan. The vehicle appeared to contain a single occupant who had apparently suffered significant injuries. Efforts to extract the subject from the vehicle could not be immediately made due to the imminent danger created by the damaged structure. Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was able to secure the vehicle and safely extricate the sole occupant,” the RCMP said Thursday.

Current incident at #UBC Thunderbird Parkade. Car drove off floor 3 ripping off concrete barrier. https://t.co/fChytwZiBO pic.twitter.com/L6TIwZedB1 — Michael Bateman (@michaelbatema) January 17, 2024

“Tragically, the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. “Fortunately, no one else was injured and the scene was made safe for first responders by fire and rescue personnel.”

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash, and the identity of the man has not been made public.