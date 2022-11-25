Vancouver rockers and vegan spread makers team up for spicy new treat

The holiday entertaining season is in full swing, and you can treat your guests to a mouth-watering (and mouth-warming) new flavour thanks to a new, made-in-Vancouver collaboration.

Spread’Em Kitchen, creator of a popular line of plant-based vegan spreads, and local experimental rock band New Age Doom have teamed up to launch a limited-edition dip and spread: Habanero Supernova.

The fermented cashew-based vegan spread just may be the world’s first edible rock merchandise, and according to New Age Doom co-founder Greg Valou, it came to be after a fateful visit to a farmers’ market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spread ‘Em Kitchen Co. (@spreadem_kitchen)

You might also like: Popular Metro Vancouver Indian restaurant launches new line of sauces

Indigenous entrepreneur family cooks up success with Stó:lō Bannock food truck

My Bambiri: How Vij's chef and co-owner is making organic baby food accessible

“I first met Luke and Melissa of Spread’Em at the Vancouver Farmers Market, and completely fell in love with their products,” said Valou to Daily Hive. “Eventually, Luke and Melissa became fans of New Age Doom and attended a few of our private studio shows.

“I invited them to one of our events this fall, and Luke suggested that they should make a special New Age Doom flavour for the occasion. New Age Doom co-founder Eric J. Breitenbach and I are both vegan and plant-based, so doing this edible merch collab was a no-brainer for us.”

Habanero Supernova is made primarily from fermented cashew nuts and habanero peppers. According to Luke Brocki, business development manager of Spread’em Kitchen, it is the spiciest product the Richmond-based company has ever made.

“We created Habanero Supernova as a playful nod to the loudest band we know in Vancouver,” said Brocki. “The reaction to it has been really fun to watch. Some of our customers were taken by surprise because, after all, we’re not a hot sauce company and this packs a pretty intense level of heat.

“We’ve been stocking the New Age Doom studio fridge with the Habanero Supernova for music lovers to take home after live shows. It makes me smile to think we’ve created a new category of rock merchandise. Instead of the usual black concert t-shirt, you get this bonus experience next time you need a snack. Like an edible encore.

The Habanero Supernova spread is a local exclusive available at Riley Park Winter Farmers Market and on Spread Em’s web store.

New Age Doom was founded by Valou and Breitenbach in 2018 and has since evolved into a platform for collaboration and experimentation, attracting guest artists from many genres and countries. The band hosts a series of live shows at its Chinatown studio and has a new album titled “Remix The Universe” coming out in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Age Doom (@new.age.doom)

Spread’Em is also staying busy in 2023, pursuing expansion opportunities into the United States and parts of Asia. Brocki shared that the company will continue to sponsor local events and stay active in the community.

“It’s all about bringing people together and spreading good vibes,” Brocki added. “Sharing food with people is really one of the best things in the world.

“And if that food also gets people talking about an amazing local band, then great! I’m sure we’ll do more projects like this, helping to bring attention to other things we’re passionate about.”