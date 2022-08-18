Suspect sketch released in attempted Abbotsford child abduction (PHOTO)

Police in Abbotsford have released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted child abduction from a home in the city earlier this week.

The child provided a description, which was then used to create a composite drawing.

On August 15, an “unknown male reached through an open bedroom window and pulled them out of the bedroom, along the side of the house and out to the roadway,” according to the child, who managed to break free and the suspect took off.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 40 years old, approximately 5’10, medium build, brown short hair, a full beard, a silver septum piercing in his nose, and a “flower” tattoo on his left arm (bicep to forearm).

He was apparently wearing a ripped blue short-sleeved T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and blue and white slip-on shoes.

If you have any details on the incident, you’re asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police have been reminding people to keep their doors and windows locked.