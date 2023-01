A 40-year-old man has died in hospital after he was stabbed outside a shelter Sunday night.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the incident took place during an altercation with another person near Yukon and West 5th Avenue.

The man, who was a shelter resident, died in the hospital around 10:30 pm.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.