RCMP investigating fatal stabbing at Surrey high school

A teenager has died in a daytime stabbing at a Surrey high school.

According to Surrey RCMP, an 18-year-old male was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a suspect was taken into custody.

RCMP shared that the victim succumbed to his injuries “despite all attempts to revive [him].”

The high school is Tamanawis Secondary School, located at 12600 66 Avenue, close to the Newton neighbourhood.

While details are scarce, the RCMP says the stabbing occurred in the high school’s parking lot. Officers responded to the scene at 12:08 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately began “lifesaving measures.”

In a statement, the RCMP said that the area surrounding the crime scene of the Surrey high school stabbing “will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.”

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.”

Ritinder Matthew with the Surrey school district told Daily Hive that the victim was not a member of the school community and that supports for staff and students have been made available today and will also be available tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, someone claiming to be a student at Tamanawis suggested that an “assailant went on a stabbing spree outside my school,” but RCMP has shared that there was only one victim.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT. You can also reach IHIT by email at [email protected]