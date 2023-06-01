Car squished between two dump trucks in fatal Langley crash

One man is dead after his car was squished between two dump trucks early Wednesday afternoon in Langley.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier behind a dump truck, and another dump truck was following behind. On 16th Avenue near 200th Street, the dump truck behind crashed into the one in front, crumpling the man’s vehicle and killing him.

The collision happened around 5 pm, and police closed the intersection while they investigated. Officers say the cause of the crash is not yet known, but that the dump truck drivers are cooperating with police.

Photos and videos from the scene show the terrible damage to the car.

“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), the Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and Enforcement branch (CVSE) and BC Coroner Service are working in partnership to investigate the collision,” Langley RCMP said in a news release. “16 Avenue from 200 Street to 208 Street will remain closed for several hours.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 604-532-3200.