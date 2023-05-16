A serious crash on Main and Hastings streets has brought traffic to a standstill.

Pictures were shared with Daily Hive of a crash scene on Hastings Street in front of the Owl Drugs building.

Pictures suggest at least two cars were involved in the accident, and it looks like police have blocked off the street until the crash is cleared. A tow truck is also on the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive that the info it has right now suggests that an elderly driver hit a person on a scooter. The injuries affecting the scooter rider are minor.

While impairment doesn’t seem to be a factor, Vancouver Police is continuing to investigate.

Pictures from the City of Vancouver’s traffic cams also show the area has mostly been blocked off.

VPD adds that the area will be closed off for a little longer.

TransLink buses are also taking some detours in the area.