Family of three, including infant, dead in BC highway crash

Agassiz RCMP is sharing the details of a tragic crash that has led to the death of a family of three, including an infant, on a BC highway.

At around 3:27 am on July 9, Agassiz RCMP was called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident at the 8100 block of Lougheed Highway.

According to a statement from the RCMP, a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided head-on, causing the highway to be shut down.

A family of three occupied the vehicle that collided with the tractor-trailer. Two adults were pronounced dead on the scene, while the infant, who was airlifted to the hospital, passed away a few hours later, “despite the heroic efforts of first responders and hospital staff.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as causes of the crash, but Agassiz RCMP is working with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction to determine the cause of the fatal BC highway crash.

“I would like to thank my officers and all the first responders who attended this tragic incident for their hard work and dedication to serving the victims and their families. We are working on supporting all those who were affected from this crash and loss of an entire family. I have engaged the mental health support for all of those involved,” said Sergeant Andy Lot Agassiz, RCMP detachment commander, in a statement.

The highway reopened at around 5 pm last night, operating without delays today.

Anyone with further information about the crash, including dashcam footage, can call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.