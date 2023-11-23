"Fashion Santa" brought his stylish good looks and big heart to Vancouver

You might not recognize the name, but there’s a good chance you have seen his photo. Paul Mason, now known as Fashion Santa, became a viral sensation following the then 51-year-old model’s campaign for Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto in 2015.

Since then, he’s posed with Justin Bieber, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and has amassed a major social media following on Instagram for fans of his modern take on Father Christmas.

But Mason has also been giving back.

On Wednesday, he brought his charitable spirit to Vancouver to spread some cheer and joy to a seniors home.

“Mason’s visit was a festive occasion for the residents of the Lodge. He chatted with the senior citizens, and spread holiday cheer and joy,” The South Granville Business Improvement Association said in a release.

The association invited Mason to visit the residents and staff of the South Granville Park Lodge, where he chatted and posed for photos.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fashion Santa to the South Granville Park Lodge this holiday season,” said Carol Ganotisi with the lodge.

“His visit is sure to bring a sense of joy and excitement to our residents, many of whom have fond memories of traditional holiday celebrations. This unique and fashionable take on Santa Claus is a delightful addition to our festivities,” she added.

Following his visit, Mason also lent his support to the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice at the South Granville Fashion Nite event, all for a good cause.