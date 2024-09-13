SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Fans speculate theories behind Leafs' cryptic social media posts

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris

Sep 13 2024, 7:22 pm
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t yet playing hockey this season, but they’ve sure done a good job of confusing their fans.

The Leafs made waves on their X account (as well as Instagram and Facebook) this week by changing their social media profile picture.

The new photo featured the classic white maple leaf on a blue background, while the outside read F_rever in two different directions, a nod to the “Leafs Forever” slogan the franchise has adopted throughout the past few years.

Noticeably, though, the “O” was missing from the logo, which led to all sorts of speculation from Toronto and non-Toronto fans.

Some thoughts were serious, suggesting the two missing Os represent the 8 and 10 positions on a clock, leading to some sort of announcement on October 8. Others, meanwhile, decided to poke a bit more fun at the whole ordeal, pointing at the team’s lack of recent playoff success.

But whether it’s a new jersey, a giveaway, a player acquisition, or another announcement, it’s not clear what exactly the organization has planned for the coming weeks.

It’s not all that dissimilar to the marketing strategy currently underway with the Toronto Raptors. The team has been teasing the reintroduction of purple to its colour scheme on social media ahead of the NBA franchise’s 30th year in Toronto.

Here’s a roundup of the best theories about why the Leafs decided to go O-less on X this week.

It appears that the Leafs made a similar graphic outside of Scotiabank Arena, also covering up the letter O in the phrase “Home Opener.”

While we don’t have any answers just yet, we should get them soon for what exactly the Leafs’ marketing department is cooking up.

Toronto will get their season going on October 9, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

