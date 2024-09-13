Fans speculate theories behind Leafs' cryptic social media posts

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t yet playing hockey this season, but they’ve sure done a good job of confusing their fans.

The Leafs made waves on their X account (as well as Instagram and Facebook) this week by changing their social media profile picture.

The new photo featured the classic white maple leaf on a blue background, while the outside read F_rever in two different directions, a nod to the “Leafs Forever” slogan the franchise has adopted throughout the past few years.

Noticeably, though, the “O” was missing from the logo, which led to all sorts of speculation from Toronto and non-Toronto fans.

Some thoughts were serious, suggesting the two missing Os represent the 8 and 10 positions on a clock, leading to some sort of announcement on October 8. Others, meanwhile, decided to poke a bit more fun at the whole ordeal, pointing at the team’s lack of recent playoff success.

But whether it’s a new jersey, a giveaway, a player acquisition, or another announcement, it’s not clear what exactly the organization has planned for the coming weeks.

It’s not all that dissimilar to the marketing strategy currently underway with the Toronto Raptors. The team has been teasing the reintroduction of purple to its colour scheme on social media ahead of the NBA franchise’s 30th year in Toronto.

Here’s a roundup of the best theories about why the Leafs decided to go O-less on X this week.

BECAUSE THEYRE NOT GETTING ANY RINGS THIS YEAR https://t.co/rFZVqrAMKY pic.twitter.com/WFStOeImBG — habsdefender69 (@YOONGITACHl) September 13, 2024

Something to do with Drake and OvO https://t.co/nwcaVy0ARf — Mark (@ItsLugtsy) September 13, 2024

revere, they’re doing a collab with noah kahan and he will sing paul revere every home game https://t.co/RjQifXjWIs — alex (@REPWOLL8834) September 12, 2024

This logo represents them during the playoffs – only partially there https://t.co/ydF6fkis2K — JESS!KA SAW TAYLOR (@SportsJessika) September 13, 2024

wait they have subtracted 2 Os okay so -2OO which looks just like -200 right? 200 months ago was Jan 12 2008. who was born on Jan 12? David Kampf. therefore they are announcing david kampf as the new socials admin for the season @MapleLeafs please confirm https://t.co/2rEC57WpFE — quinny (@notbelovd) September 12, 2024

They are sick of being reminded of how many times they made the Stanley Cup Finals since the league expanded past 6 teams https://t.co/WWmhY1kwTa — Skinner over .900? (Knows Puck) (@CampbellOver900) September 12, 2024

Oreo helmet sponsor to go with Milk jersey sponsor https://t.co/FiRohXxHNr — Mark Roy (@StackTehPads) September 13, 2024

k last one but auston stole all the os because that’s what makes his name special and he doesn’t know how to share https://t.co/2rEC57WpFE — quinny (@notbelovd) September 12, 2024

instagram comments continue to be ruthless😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UXUQmVGL3w — c🏔️ (@carmensleafs) September 12, 2024

It appears that the Leafs made a similar graphic outside of Scotiabank Arena, also covering up the letter O in the phrase “Home Opener.”

While we don’t have any answers just yet, we should get them soon for what exactly the Leafs’ marketing department is cooking up.

Toronto will get their season going on October 9, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.