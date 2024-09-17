Leafs reveal reason behind their cryptic social media posts

The Toronto Maple Leafs made waves on their social media accounts last week by changing their profile pictures to something that omitted the letter “O” from their logo and “Leafs Forever” slogan.

Now, the mystery of the missing vowel has been solved.

On Tuesday, the Leafs revealed that Oreo will be the team’s new helmet sponsor for the 2024-25 season. Dropping a promo video, the team unveiled the lid’s new look next to a stack of Oreo cookies that spelled out “Go Leafs Go.”

CASE CLOSED – We found the Missing Os at the practice rink! Let's celebrate @OREO as our new helmet partner. Stay Playful this Season Leafs Nation! pic.twitter.com/7agm2Liprt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 17, 2024

“As players gear up for each game and fans eagerly watch the action on the ice, we’re thrilled to feature Oreo on our helmets and highlight a brand that shares our commitment to pushing the creative limits of fan and consumer experiences,” said Jordan Vader, senior vice president of global partnerships at MLSE, in a team press release.

With a Milk sponsorship on the right breast of their home jerseys, many have already pointed out that the new cookie partnership is especially fitting.

Milk and cookies what a team pic.twitter.com/lfh4kseE43 — Nealer (@Nealerrr) September 17, 2024

We had milk; now we have got cookies — Maple Leafs Wave (@LeafsWave) September 17, 2024

Milk, and now cookies. It just fits. But all of us extremely overthought this😂😂 — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) September 17, 2024

To celebrate the first year of the new partnership, Oreo and the Maple Leafs will host a special free event at Maple Leaf Square prior to a preseason game on September 22.

From 5 to 7 pm ET, fans are invited to take part in games with chances to win Maple Leafs and Oreo-branded prizes, snap photos, meet special guests, and enjoy complimentary cookies.

With all their letters back in place, the Leafs will kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.