"Vomitricious": Fans have mixed reviews for new NHL All-Star jerseys

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have arrived and, as usual, fans of the sport are divided on whether they look good or not.

Adidas and the league took a bit of a different approach to the design process this season. After going with more of a throwback look at last year’s All-Star Game, they handed the creative reigns to Canadian musician Justin Bieber, who co-founded the fashion label “drew house”.

The result was four jerseys the likes of which have never been seen in the NHL’s 107-year history. The league’s regular crest has been redesigned to be much puffier and is surrounded by four stars on each of its corners and is encased by a larger star behind it.

The four jerseys are identical in design, with the only difference being the main colours of the jerseys, which come in red, blue, yellow, and white.

For some fans on social media, the new-look All-Star jerseys are exactly what they wanted for the event, which is creativity and something new.

Haters gonna hate.

Best all star jerseys in a long time. 🔥 — James Wagner (@WebflowWagner) January 14, 2024

These are 🔥 Fun & creative & good collab — Minny Hockey (@MinnyHockey) January 14, 2024

These are the best ones in about 20 years — simon clowes (@simonclowes) January 14, 2024

They’re nostalgic to me… I like em — Damaged Lightning (@MattDeMicael93) January 14, 2024

I’ve hated literally every all star jersey since 2009. Last year almost had it. But these are strangely enough slapping very hard. I can see these being like what the flying V is to us now — Stützin on the haters (@ppbg195) January 14, 2024

Every time I look at these I think they’re more beautiful. If just one person could explain to me why they’re triggered so hard by the design I’d appreciate it. — Bradford (@BradVibesOnly) January 14, 2024

However, despite some people having nice things to say, it seems like the overwhelming reaction from most fans was that the league and Bieber missed the mark with the design.

These are the most embarrassing, atrocious, vomitricious “jerseys” I’ve ever seen — Shannon – baby, it’s 🐻‍❄️ season (@LVShannyLeigh) January 14, 2024

Sorry Bieber… now that I’ve thought of it (immediately after seeing them), this is all I can think of… pic.twitter.com/OZuPUL7Xnm — M Λ S Ξ Y (@masey) January 14, 2024

Fake injuries incoming so players don’t have to wear these? 🤮 — Kevin (@kevinlucky40) January 14, 2024

I’ve seen better jerseys in beer league — mainlining the coffee (@a_lg_BLKcoffee) January 14, 2024

Honestly. Sometimes so bad is good. But these jus actual bad — cavy.eth (@cavy_eth) January 14, 2024

2024 All Star jerseys dropped pic.twitter.com/5lIZEpOml0 — cale’s ankles (@cake_makar) January 14, 2024

No matter what you think of the jerseys, there is no stopping them from hitting the ice in Toronto next month. Although the fan reaction might be mixed at the moment, that could all change when we see players like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, and Sidney Crosby wear them.

The 2024 NHL All-Star festivities will run from February 1 to 3.