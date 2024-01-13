NHL reveals names of additional players for upcoming All-Star Game

The NHL has announced five of the 12 players who have been voted into the 2024 All-Star Game by fans.

Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Alexandar Georgiev, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Jeremy Swayman will all take part in the event.

Of the names listed, the biggest surprise is Georgiev. The 27-year-old is having a rather subpar season to this point, posting a 2.85 goals against average (GAA) along with a .898 save percentage (SV%) through 35 appearances. That said, he is leading all NHL goalies in wins with 23.

Bobrovsky, on the other hand, is having a solid season after leading the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final last year. Through 31 games, he owns a respectable 2.42 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Due to being in a 50/50 tandem split with Linus Ullmak, Jeremy Swayman has appeared in just 22 games this season. That said, he has been outstanding over that stretch, putting together a 2.47 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Neither Makar nor Draisaitl are surprises whatsoever, as the two have been elite players in the NHL for several seasons. Makar is having another phenomenal year with nine goals and 48 points through 37 games. Draisaitl has struggled by his standards, but still has 19 goals and 43 points on the season.

The All-Star game will take place on February 3rd beginning at 3:00pm ET. There will also be a skills portion happening the night before, getting underway at 7:00 pm ET. The skills competition has been revamped to add more excitement this year, as it will include 12 players participating in eight events, with the winner taking home $1 million.

It was expected that six players would be revealed for the All-Star Game this afternoon, with another six named tonight. With just five being named, it is expected that seven additional players will receive the honour later on today.