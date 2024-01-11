Patrick Roy recently refused two NHL job offers: report

Considered by many to be one of the greatest NHL goalies of all time, Patrick Roy has also accumulated his fair share of experience behind the bench in recent years.

From a three-year stint (2014 to 2017) as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche to winning the Memorial Cup as coach and GM of the Quebec Remparts in 2023, the four-time Stanley Cup champ’s name is often thrown into conversations when NHL jobs open up.

But as it turns out, Roy is not necessarily jumping at any opportunity that comes his way.

As a recent guest on Stephan Dupont’s show on Quebec City’s 93.3 FM, QMJHL play-by-play announcer Ray Cloutier revealed that he recently spent the day with Roy in Florida.

According to Cloutier, the 58-year-old has recently rejected two NHL offers.

“I think he is offering himself a sabbatical year,” Cloutier said on Tuesday, revealing that both job offers were from teams in the NHL’s Western Conference, something Roy was not necessarily fond of.

“It is much more difficult to travel in the West than in the East. […] In Denver, there was a time difference very often. In the long run, for the trip, he had already told me this, and I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s less interested,” Cloutier explained. “When we get older, these little details become important in your eyes, in your decisions, I think.”

Back in August, Roy confirmed that he was meeting with more than one NHL team to discuss a potential job.

“I’ve had calls, and I’ve had interviews with certain teams,” Roy said in French as a guest on 98.5 FM’s Les amateurs de sports. “Everything has gone well.”

Nevertheless, Roy, whose number 33 was retired by both the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, does not seem like he’s in a rush.

“If the phone rings, it rings. If it doesn’t, I’ll continue doing what I’m doing.”