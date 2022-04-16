SportsBasketballRaptors

Everyone is making the same joke about the Raptors-76ers coaching matchup

Apr 16 2022, 4:26 pm
 Ken Blaze/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors know the days, dates, and opponent. 

The outcome is to be determined. 

The Raptors will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, setting in motion a collision last seen when Toronto topped Philadelphia in an epic seven-game clash in 2019. It ended in a four-bounce buzzer beater during what was arguably the most iconic shot in Raptors history.

This series is already giving way to another moment, albeit not so dramatic — yet.

It’s the run of jokes being made about the coaching matchup entering the series. 

The Raptors, of course, will roll out beloved coach Nick Nurse. The 76ers will counter with Doc Rivers. Yes. You know where this is going. 

It’s a Nurse vs. Doc clash. 

And fans are already gearing up for the coaching battle with the most empty-netter of jokes with the two teams preparing to get underway for Game 1 in Philadelphia on Saturday at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT.

From a pure games perspective, Rivers holds an edge on Nurse. The 60-year-old has coached 1,778 games over a 23-year career with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and 76ers. He’s got 1,043 wins to his credit in the regular season, and an additional 98 playoff wins in 192 games. He helped Boston get an NBA title in 2008. 

Nurse, of course, led the Raptors to an NBA Championship in 2019, his first season as head coach in Toronto after spending several seasons as an assistant. He’s coached 308 regular-season games in his career, and won 23 games with the Raptors between runs in 2019 and 2020.  

For those scoring at home, the Raptors won the regular season series by a 3-1 margin, most recently knocking off the 76ers last Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

