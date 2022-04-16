The Toronto Raptors know the days, dates, and opponent.

The outcome is to be determined.

The Raptors will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, setting in motion a collision last seen when Toronto topped Philadelphia in an epic seven-game clash in 2019. It ended in a four-bounce buzzer beater during what was arguably the most iconic shot in Raptors history.

This series is already giving way to another moment, albeit not so dramatic — yet.

It’s the run of jokes being made about the coaching matchup entering the series.

The Raptors, of course, will roll out beloved coach Nick Nurse. The 76ers will counter with Doc Rivers. Yes. You know where this is going.

It’s a Nurse vs. Doc clash.

And fans are already gearing up for the coaching battle with the most empty-netter of jokes with the two teams preparing to get underway for Game 1 in Philadelphia on Saturday at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT.

“Doc Rivers? Nick Nurse? Who are the Lakers gonna consider next? Bill Dentist?” pic.twitter.com/TvuikqosGs — C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) April 11, 2022

Just realized that the Sixers-Raptors series is a matchup of a Doc vs a Nurse pic.twitter.com/7AeecuHs3c — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 15, 2022

Nick nurse vs doc rivers is a hilarious coaching matchup — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 11, 2022

This Raptors Sixers series is basically a Doc vs A Nurse — ₉₉₉ (@sebruary_) April 16, 2022

76ers-Raptors in the playoffs gives us the medical matchup we've all been waiting for … Doc vs. Nurse pic.twitter.com/YcGKlLqpv8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 11, 2022

Just realized the Sixers-Raptors series is a match of Doc vs. Nurse. — Espo (@Espo) April 15, 2022

Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse are appropriately named because one guy rests on his laurels from like 2008 & thinks they know everything despite mounting evidence otherwise while the other guy grinds on the front lines & lets his practical expertise uplift all of those around him — Eric Marturano (@TheEMart) April 11, 2022

From a pure games perspective, Rivers holds an edge on Nurse. The 60-year-old has coached 1,778 games over a 23-year career with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and 76ers. He’s got 1,043 wins to his credit in the regular season, and an additional 98 playoff wins in 192 games. He helped Boston get an NBA title in 2008.

Nurse, of course, led the Raptors to an NBA Championship in 2019, his first season as head coach in Toronto after spending several seasons as an assistant. He’s coached 308 regular-season games in his career, and won 23 games with the Raptors between runs in 2019 and 2020.

For those scoring at home, the Raptors won the regular season series by a 3-1 margin, most recently knocking off the 76ers last Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.