Fans caught allegedly having sex in back row at Blue Jays game (VIDEO)

If you’re one of those people that says baseball is boring, maybe you ought to try sitting in the cheap seats.

Because the back row is full of action.

A pair of fans were apparently kicked out of Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre after they were spotted allegedly having sex.

The first video of the incident, posted Monday night by @6ixBuzzTV on Twitter, claims that the two lovebirds were caught having sex.

A second video posted by BlogTO shows a woman straddling a man in his seat, at the top of the 500-level at Rogers Centre.

Neither the Blue Jays nor Toronto Police Service provided a comment on the incident when asked by Daily Hive.

Toronto went on to pick up its 69th win of the season, beating the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 11 innings. The win extended the Blue Jays’ lead on the Baltimore Orioles to two games, in the race for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Eight days earlier, a pair of fans in Oakland were allegedly caught in the act in the back row of the upper deck at a sparsely-attended Athletics game.

Rapper Kodak Black created quite a stir back in January when he appeared to be having sex with a woman in a private suite during a Panthers-Canucks NHL game in South Florida. Video later showed the couple was merely dancing provocatively and remained fully clothed.

Remarkably, people having sex in plain view at a Blue Jays game is not unprecedented. There is, after all, a hotel attached to Rogers Centre with rooms that face the baseball diamond.