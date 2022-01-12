Kodak Black has sexy good time at Canucks game in Florida (VIDEO)

Well, that’s one way to enjoy a hockey game.

Kodak Black was in attendance at tonight’s NHL game in South Florida. The 24-year-old American rapper saw the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at FLA Live Arena.

He watched much of the game from the front row, alongside a female companion. By all accounts, a good time was had by all.

Kodak Black, Panthers fan pic.twitter.com/T75rxGzqXc — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) January 12, 2022

They appeared to have a lot more fun in a private suite.

Because you see, that’s when romance filled the air.

A Florida Panthers season ticket holder caught Kodak and the woman having, uh, exercise.

On camera.

During the game.

In the neighbouring luxury box to the Panthers management team, where GM Bill Zito and Roberto Luongo were sitting.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

“I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game,” said Twitter user @David954FLA.

The season ticket holder later tweeted “I know they weren’t having sex,” but that’s what it sure looks like to many.

The video has been shared all over Twitter, with many providing their own commentary.

Luongo included.

PA announcer: please keep your eyes on the puck at all times Everyone: OK Kodak: honey turn around it’s not safe https://t.co/CT52XZgKJ4 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 12, 2022

It does appear that everyone’s clothes stayed on.

Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing. pic.twitter.com/iyRUO0UsEM — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 12, 2022

Here’s the video Kodak shared earlier in the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack)