Heated fight at Blue Jays game leaves woman hurt (VIDEO)

A woman has been hurt and Toronto police are trying to track down two suspects after a heated fight at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

Toronto police have told Daily Hive the assault took place on Friday, August 26 at 9:15 pm, and a man and woman are now the subjects of a police search.

“During this altercation, a male suspect allegedly assaulted a female, who was also allegedly involved in the altercation. This female victim sustained an injury,” reads the release from Toronto police.

A video of the fight has surfaced online.

According to TMZ, which first published the video, the victim’s father revealed that she was attacked after sitting next to a man who was involved in a heated argument. As she tried to remove herself from the fight, she had her hair pulled by a woman, before getting struck in the face by a man.

The fight trickled over into the tunnel afterwards, where it is reported that the woman was knocked unconscious, leading to her bleeding out of her ears, according to TMZ.

The man then fled the stadium with another woman, whose identities are unknown at this time, Toronto Police confirmed to Daily Hive.

Security at the Rogers Centre are currently assisting Toronto Police with the investigation and we will update the story when new information becomes available.

“We expect to be able to identify them,” Toronto Police said.

Anyone with any information is advised to contact investigators at 416-808-5500.