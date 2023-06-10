Dana White makes it rain for UFC fans from Vancouver rooftop

Dana White appears to be pretty excited about UFC 289 in Vancouver tonight.

White, who serves as the president of UFC, was with the Nelk Boys on Saturday. After hearing cheering from several fans below, White and the Nelk Boys stood over a roof where you could see plenty gathered below.

As the crowd was already cheering, White threw what appeared to be money down on them, which resulted in them getting even more excited. In the video, you can hear one of Nelk’s co-founders, Kyle Forgeard, say, “Was that money?”

Dana White making it rain in Vancouver 🎥: nelkboys/IG pic.twitter.com/IH8qICbLiU — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 10, 2023

The Nelk Boys are a Canadian-American Youtube channel and entertainment company, and have formed a friendship with White in recent years. During that time, they have done several different collaborations. This event is no different, as Nelk’s “Full Send” brand created an apparel collaboration with the UFC for the Vancouver event. The clothing was sold on the Full Send website and at a pop-up shop that both Forgeard and White were a part of on Friday.

Tonight’s UFC event has gotten underway, with early prelims first beginning at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. Prelims will be a few hours later, beginning at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The main event is scheduled to get underway at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET and will feature a main card of Amanda Nunes versus Irene Aldana.