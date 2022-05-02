Tim Hortons introduces two new Loaded Wraps to its menu
Tim Hortons is coming in hot this year with two more totally loaded additions to its lunch and dinner menu.
Get ready to bite into Tim Hortons’ new loaded wraps; Cilantro Lime Veggie Loaded Wrap and the Habanero Veggie Loaded Wrap.
Guests have a choice of either crispy or slow-cooked chicken for their wraps, fully loaded with veggies.
“Our new Loaded Wraps are a lunchtime game changer. They’re going to quickly become a favourite menu item for many of our guests – they’re absolutely one of mine,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.
“The flavourful chicken, hearty grains, fresh ingredients like diced tomato and cucumber, and amazing sauces combine to make for a truly delicious and filling lunch or dinner option. I can’t wait for Canadians to try them!”
Tim Hortons has kept the ball rolling when it comes to new menu items. This year alone, it has added plant-based breakfasts, improved Boston Cream and Apple Fritter goodies, and Tim Hortons’ ice cream to Canadian grocery stores.
They’re not holding back!