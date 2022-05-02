FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Tim Hortons introduces two new Loaded Wraps to its menu

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 2 2022, 3:18 pm
Tim Hortons introduces two new Loaded Wraps to its menu
CNW Group/Tim Hortons
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
ShuckShuck

Seafood, Cocktails

ShuckShuck
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Tim Hortons is coming in hot this year with two more totally loaded additions to its lunch and dinner menu.

Get ready to bite into Tim Hortons’ new loaded wraps; Cilantro Lime Veggie Loaded Wrap and the Habanero Veggie Loaded Wrap.

Guests have a choice of either crispy or slow-cooked chicken for their wraps, fully loaded with veggies.

“Our new Loaded Wraps are a lunchtime game changer. They’re going to quickly become a favourite menu item for many of our guests – they’re absolutely one of mine,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“The flavourful chicken, hearty grains, fresh ingredients like diced tomato and cucumber, and amazing sauces combine to make for a truly delicious and filling lunch or dinner option. I can’t wait for Canadians to try them!”

Tim Hortons has kept the ball rolling when it comes to new menu items. This year alone, it has added plant-based breakfasts, improved Boston Cream and Apple Fritter goodies, and Tim Hortons’ ice cream to Canadian grocery stores.

They’re not holding back!

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT