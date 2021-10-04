Family Services of Greater Vancouver hosts virtual event to support people in crisis

Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) is one of the region’s oldest and largest non-profit social service providers, supporting those in crisis. On Saturday, October 23, FSGV will host their virtual Slipper Soirée – Slumber Party Edition. Funds raised from this event will help support FSGV initiatives including Directions Youth Services, Victim Services, and Foster Family Support Services.

Stay home and enjoy an evening guaranteed to remind you of childhood nights spent staying up late with friends. This year’s slumber party theme is about providing people with a safe place to sleep, whether they are experiencing homelessness, a victim of domestic violence, or a child aging out of foster care.

“Crisis can come in many forms—from violence and trauma to social isolation to financial or housing insecurity,” said FSGV CEO Maria Howard. “At Family Services of Greater Vancouver, our expert staff are there to help people out of crisis and into resilience. Funds raised at Slipper Soirée support critical programs that support thousands of individuals and families every year.”

Hosted by Global BC News Anchor, Chris Gailus, the event will feature nostalgic entertainment including music by the charismatic Trilojay and engaging trivia led by Vancouver Trivia Party. Guests will enjoy elevated slumber party food, with elegant classics and new favourites, all packaged in a grazing box from Th Lazy Gourmet. Beverages will be provided by Everything Wine, Central City Brewing, or Tito’s Vodka.

Leading up to the event there will be a one-week online auction, raffle, and Fund-A-Need from October 15-23. In addition to a live fundraising on October 23, FSGV is raising funds to support three program areas:

Directions Youth Services offers low-barrier support to youth under the age of 25 who are in crisis or experiencing homelessness as a result of abuse, neglect, substance use, or mental health challenges.

Victim Services helps women, children, and seniors who have experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking through trauma-informed support, safety planning, and more.

Foster Family Support Services helps foster parents, their family members, and extended family caregivers to provide care to children on behalf of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Founded in 1928, FSGV has a long history serving Greater Vancouver’s most vulnerable populations. The non-profit serves more than 12,000 families, seniors, women, newcomers, and youth every year, and is dedicated to building brighter tomorrows in which all people are resilient, confident, and filled with hope.

With a focus on supporting their clients to build resilience through a continuum of care, FSGV deliver more than 50 programs and services across Greater Vancouver. From youth experiencing homelessness to families impacted by trauma, their highly trained counsellors, therapists, and staff approach every individual with compassion and care. Dedicated to solving even the most complex challenges in life, FSGV helps people develop skills and knowledge, and empowers our clients to create positive change in their lives, today and for years to come.

Single tickets: $100

Party of 6: $550

Party of 8: $725

Party of 10: $900

To purchase tickets and find out more information about Slipper Soirée, please visit fsgvsoiree.com, tickets are on sale until October 15.

