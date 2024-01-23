Ferries in False Creek: Another way to get around during the transit strike

Looking for an alternative way to reach downtown Vancouver or travel across central Vancouver during the Metro Vancouver public transit strike?

The underrated miniature passenger-only ferries in False Creek could be a suitable option for some trips during the ongoing strike of bus and SeaBus operations supervisors, following an impasse in negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees 4500 (CUPE) and TransLink’s Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

There are, of course, two separate private operators in these waters — False Creek Ferries and Aquabus.

Both companies each have a fleet of over dozen ferry boats, and operate more than half a dozen dock stops within this inner harbour area.

False Creek Ferries operates as far west as the Vancouver Maritime Museum/Vanier Park and Sunset Beach Park/Vancouver Aquatic Centre and as far east as the Plaza of Nations and Olympic Village/Science World, while Aquabus operates as far west as the foot of Hornby Street and Granville Island and similarly as far east as Plaza of Nations and Olympic Village/Science World.

“We have had increases in ridership during previous transit strikes, and expect to see some new faces onboard our morning commuter runs this week. We have quite a bit of excess capacity at this time of year, so finding a seat won’t be a problem,” Llowyn Ball with False Creek Ferries told Daily Hive Urbanized this morning, before adding that they can quickly deploy more ferries as needed.

“We like to think that riding the False Creek Ferry is the best commute in Vancouver, and hope we can be of service to some transit users during the strike.”

Their ferry services could replicate and replace some north-south bus trips typically taken on the Burrard Bridge, Granville Bridge, and Cambie Bridge, as well as some west-east bus trips within the length of False Creek.

For passengers on SkyTrain Canada Line and typically on the No. 17 bus route, after a short walk, they can hop on the ferry at Stamps or Spyglass Dock and get dropped off right in Yaletown, she says.

For passengers who usually take the No. 4, 7, 10, 14, 16, and 50 bus routes, which typically cross Granville Bridge, they can catch the ferry from the dock on Granville Island next to Tap & Barrel and the Granville Island Market.

False Creek Ferries’ services run throughout the day with generally high frequencies, and varying operating hours depending on the route segments. For example, their ferries to the dock stop at Sunset Beach Park/Vancouver Aquatic Centre in the West End runs every five minutes between 7 am to 9 pm, with a sailing time of only three minutes, while the dock stop in Yaletown — within close walking distance to SkyTrain Canada Line’s Yaletown-Roundhouse Station — runs every 15 minutes from 7 am to just after 8 pm.

Aquabus also offers comparable frequencies and service levels. The frequencies and service hour durations of both companies change with the seasons.

Both companies also offer discounted pricing for frequent users. Ball says frequent passengers on False Creek Ferries might also want to consider buying books of tickets, as they lower the cost of each ride by 25% to 40%, which can be purchased onboard from the driver and never expire. Monthly passes for unlimited travel on the services is also another fare product option.

Over in New Westminster, the municipal government operates its own miniature passenger-only ferry service. The Q to Q ferry runs across the Fraser River between Quayside in downtown Vancouver and the Queensborough neighbourhood, which could replace bus some bus trips.

At this time of year, the service runs every 30 minutes from 7 am to 7:45 pm on weekdays, and from 10 am to just before 8 pm on weekends and holidays. Each sailing takes about five minutes from end to end. Fares each way are just $2.25 for adults and $1.25 for kids ages 13 to 18, seniors, and people with disabilities. Frequent riders can also buy a monthly pass.