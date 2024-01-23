NewsTransportationUrbanized

Dude, where's my Evo? Bus strike puts pressure on car-sharing company in Vancouver

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Jan 23 2024
Dude, where's my Evo? Bus strike puts pressure on car-sharing company in Vancouver
Submitted | Evo.ca

After a major surge in demand for alternatives to transit Monday morning due to the ongoing bus and SeaBus strike, Evo is promising to help users get to where they need to be.

The car-sharing company says it is relocating its vehicles near SkyTrain stations in order to ensure people are able to access the vehicles in place of buses.

“With transit disruptions across Metro Vancouver, Evo Car Share saw an immediate 30% increase in trips this morning (Monday) and a 50% higher than usual new member sign ups over the last few days,” the company said Monday.

“Evo is monitoring high-demand areas closely and is working on ways to further support its members. Evo has over 2,300 cars and continues to add to its shared fleet. It recently expanded further into Burnaby,” it added.

Evo transit strike

Very few Evos were available in the Kitsilano area on Monday. (Submitted)

transit strike evo

A map showing a high concentration of vehicles in the downtown core but few in several other areas. (Submitted)

It comes as many called the company out for the lack of vehicles available in their neighbourhoods. As many leave the cars in the downtown core, it means there are sometimes very few close options to take.

Many in the surrounding areas said they had no options. Evo suggests users book the vehicles ahead of time or set up an alert to be notified if a vehicle is dropped off nearby soon.

