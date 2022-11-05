BC Hydro: 330,000 were without power after wind storm

Did you notice that the power had gone out for you last night?

Intense winds in the province knocked out power to 330,000 BC Hydro customers overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

Crews worked overnight and Saturday morning to restore power to more than 230,000 customers.

According to BC Hydro’s latest operational update at 11:30 am, there were less than 100,000 customers without power.

#BCStorm update: Crews worked overnight, and power has been restored to 185,000 customers. Repairs will continue through the day as crews work to restore the remaining 145,000 customers without power. Latest operational update: https://t.co/tzt0cvKsub pic.twitter.com/vR95GSGGys — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 5, 2022

Lower Mainland North (including the Sunshine Coast): 29,000 customers without power

Lower Mainland South: 43,000 customers without power

Vancouver Island (including the Gulf Islands): 18,000 customers without power

“BC Hydro had been closely tracking the storm, and sent many crews home early in the day yesterday so they could rest and be available for overnight work,” the company said in their update.

“As a result, all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews worked through the night to repair and restore customers impacted by the storm.”

Falling trees made it dangerous to access some areas to start repair work.

“The wind knocked down trees and branches – many of them weakened by the summer’s drought – causing them to come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment,” said BC Hyrdo.

“As a result, crews continue to be busy repairing damaged power lines, power poles and other equipment.”

Now, clean-up work will continue throughout the day, but customers in remote areas could be without power even into tomorrow.

At 8:30 pm on Friday, November 4, Environment Canada issued a short-lived wind warning for Metro Vancouver. They warned of strong northwesterly winds of 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h, especially by the water.

Winds eased overnight and were gone by the morning, but the damage was clear.

You can check BC Hydro’s outage list for updates on power restoration.

If you see a downed power line, call 911 and keep back 10 metres.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.