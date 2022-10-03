From leather pants to chunky loafers: 16 fall fashion essentials

It may still feel like summer, but the first day of fall has officially passed (September 22, for those of you checking the calendar). Get your pumpkin spice latte ready and browse through the season’s best fashion picks right here.

Coats from Aritzia

You can’t head into Fall without a coat. Aritzia has plenty of options for every style, including the on-trend and cozy puffers, as well as their classic wool options. The goose-down Super Puffs are back in an array of colours, finishes and lengths (from the shorty to the classic, mid and — looking at you, East Coasters — the long).

The Vancouver brand’s wool coats have been staples for decades, with timeless styles like the wrap Conor Coat from Babaton or the more updated Charlize by Wilfred.

Slip Dress by Knix x The Birds Papaya

A slip dress is a year-round essential for a reason: wear it running errands with sneakers, or with a pair of scrappy sandals for a night out. This all-Canadian collab between Knix and Sarah Nicole Landry — aka @thebirdspaya — comes in a stunning satin material in various jewel tones and the neutral Pink Champagne ($99).

Comes in a flattering midi-length with a subtle V-neck cut. Bonus: it’s machine washable!

Vegan leather from Aritzia

The all-leather trend is here to stay, and no one does the vegan versions better than Aritzia. The Melina pants are still a must-have — if you already have black, try this season’s hot pink or pistachio green.

Other goodies include the matching Pelli Shirt Jacket, the ’70s-inspired Daria Flare Pant or the wrap Caroline dress.

Jeans from Levi’s

The ’90s revival of the last five years put Levi’s front and centre once again — especially as we’ve moved away from skinny jeans and embraced looser styles, like the straight leg.

The 501’s and Wedgie Fit are still trending on the ‘gram, while the even baggier Balloon Leg is getting plenty of airtime on TikTok.

Hearts collection by Mejuri

Mejuri’s latest collection is all about spreading the love. The Toronto-based jeweller just dropped its Hearts collection in 14K solid gold, with diamonds and in gold vermeil adorned with various enamel shades and gemstones — perfect for a fall accessory update.

Our personal faves include the Heart Enamel Pendant Necklace and the matching Heart Enamel Ring.

Sculpt Leggings by Knix x The Birds Papaya

Knix is known for its infamous leggings, and they’re back with a leather-inspired finish. The sculpt style, also part of the brand’s collab with The Birds Papaya, helps shape and lift the derrière for that extra oomph.

These comfy bottoms are a stylish alternative to yoga pants or sweats this fall.

Statement hoops by True Curated

Hoop earrings are a timeless wardrobe essential, especially in solid gold. True Curated’s solid 10K Statement Gold Hoop has caught our eye this fall, which also comes in a version co-designed with digital creator Alicia Haque.

The Vancouver-based influencer added her own touch with a sparkling lunar motif, which is part of the Mayari collection — a reference to the Goddess of the Moon, which can be seen in the link above.

Activewear by Azur Fit

Activewear isn’t just for the gym anymore — and we’re loving these elevated sets from Azur Fit. The Toronto-based label makes chic, neutral-coloured yoga pants, bike shorts and different-cut sports bras ideal for sweating, stretching or running around the city.

There are also hoodies to throw over for the cooler weather, and jumpsuits that would certainly be Kardashian-approved.

Shoes by Ketch

Vancouver-based shoe retailer Ketch has plenty of styles to choose from, including the trending chunky loafer and the lug sole Chelsea boots that are here to stay. The masculine-inspired Legend Loafer is an easy and practical fall footwear update that comes in classic black, the nude Beige Antique, the bold white with black sole or the rich Bordeaux Antique.

You also can’t go wrong with the Levona Chelsea Boot available in the go-to nude or black, as well as a brighter yellow or rust.

Shearling Pillow Tabby by Coach

This is not a drill: Coach is actually back. The New York-based label made a splash the last couple of seasons with their classic Tabby bag style which has gotten a plush update with the Shearling Pillow version this season.

The stylish cold-weather accessory comes in bold jewel tones like green and purple, as well as easy-to-wear neutral. Available in the smaller 18 size or larger 26.

The Everywhere Bag by Away

Between class or work, the gym, and other errands, there are sometimes days where we have to schlep around more stuff than we’d like: in comes The Everywhere Bag by Away.

This water-resistant nylon travel bag is ideal for all of the above with plenty of compartments, including a 15″ laptop pocket. Also includes a trolley sleeve for your luggage, doubling as a travel carry-on bag.

Sweatshirts by Brunette the Label

You can never have enough cozy crewnecks. Vancouver-based Brunette the Label is still churning out trendy styles, embracing the season’s emerald hue with one of its latest drops.

The classic “Blonde” and “Brunette” prints are still on the docket, as are hoodies with positive, supportive messages like, “Babes Supporting Babes” and “The Kind Club.”

Sweaters by Guest In Residence

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has just launched her first-ever clothing brand — and Guest In Residence is anything but fast fashion.

The California native wanted to embrace the investment piece concept — as well as the slow fashion movement — with her luxe new cashmere line, which has something for everyone. If your wardrobe is missing a cashmere cardigan or pullover, peep the newly dropped line’s core collection, which comes in classic shades like almond, black, and steel, along with a slew of bright hues.

Winter accessories from LIVØM

Another company embracing the slow-living moment: meet Canadian label LIVØM. We’re obsessed with just about everything it’s doing, but a few items we’ll be grabbing this fall include the Solid Scarf With Fringes and Knit Beanie Hat.

Both pair well with the best-selling Trucker Collar Pull, which is right up on the “dad clothes” trend.

New Balance sneakers

Comfy sneakers aren’t going anywhere this season. New Balance’s 574 Core in the neutral Nimbus Cloud are sure to be an easy (and stylish) choice with an athleisure fit, jeans or your vegan leather Melina’s.

Also available in classic navy, gray and black, depending on your personal preference.

The Carrington Two Piece by Reformation

Reformation is best known for its gorgeous floral dresses, but the brand majorly expanded its horizons at its NYFW show. The sustainable-focused collection included the silky Carrington Two Piece, embracing the pajama-influenced fashion trend that Kourtney Kardashian can’t get enough of.

This deep green set includes a long sleeve button-up top and relaxed-fitting pants that can be worn out with heels, with sneakers for errands, or at home.