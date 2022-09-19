Put your best foot forward: Here are our favourite fall footwear trends

Whether you’re ready for it or not, the seasons are changing and fall is in the air. That means it’s time to say hello to crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice everything and, best of all, fall fashion — including footwear.

September sees the return of fashion weeks and brands drop new collection indicative of the trends to come. Below are some of our fave fall footwear trends we’ve been eyeing.

Ballet Flat

With the resurgence of Y2K-inspired fashion, one of the most controversial re-emerging trends is the ballet flat. While ballet flats are seen as the comfier, yet the still sophisticated option to their heeled counterparts, a classic round-toe may feel a bit outdated or juvenile.

Worry not, Maguire has got the solution for you. With a modern square toe, the Prato Ballerina flat ($195) adds a Parisian twist to any ensemble while supple leather ensures a durable fit.

Loafer

While the Prada loafer may have been the it-shoe last year, the loafer trend is still kicking. A school uniform aesthetic, a good pair of chunky loafers wears well with delicate dresses or oversized jeans. We currently have the Coach Leah Loafers ($210) on our wish list in Chalk with the matching cream hardware for a Gossip Girl-inspired look.

Lug Sole

While animal print never goes out of style, snake print is having its moment as the rock ‘n roll look regains popularity. Showcase your animal instincts this fall with this pair of lug sole mules ($285) from Poppy Barley. We adore the thick and durable sole while a Velcro closure makes for a customized and secure fit.

Indoor Workouts

With temps beginning to dip it’s not only our fashion footwear that needs updating but our fitness footwear as well. On Running is here to bring your outdoor movement indoors with a full line of training shoes. Our personal fave is the Cloud X ($170), a trainer specifically designed for stability and agility. The superfoam sole is made specifically for agility while a mesh upper adds breathability. Those burpees have nothing on this pair of shoes.

Platform

Take your footwear to new heights, literally, with this pair of Grandstep platform boots ($130) from Aldo Shoes. This stretchy pair of ankle boots boast an impressive 4.5″ heel while the platform is constructed with cushioned materials that are surprisingly lightweight and easy to wear.

Weather-Resistant

Ideal for the days when you have to brave the elements, Native Shoes’ Fitzsimmons City Lite Boot ($135) will elevate your footwear collection. Fashioned after a classic hiking boot, the boots feature Native Shoes’ exclusive Bloom, repurposed algae biomass engineered to replace plastic polymer making it an Earth-friendly alternative to traditional weather-resistant footwear. Plus a microfleece lining helps lock in warmth!