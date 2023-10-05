Fake ticket amplifies parking frustrations for Vancouver mom

If you’ve ever found a weird scrap of paper on your windshield warning you that you’ll get a ticket the next time you park there, you’re not alone.

Reddit user Standrea85 shared a photo of the warning she received, which did not look very official.

She also shared more info with Daily Hive about how difficult parking has become in Vancouver.

After contacting the City of Vancouver, she was unsurprisingly told that the ticket was not real and that she wasn’t in violation.

“We don’t have underground parking, so we are all parking on the neighbourhood side streets that are unmarked.”

She added that she is a single mother and has been parking in the area for four years.

“Suddenly, yesterday, I had this note on my windshield, and I was instantly skeptical.”

Other frustrations include the fact that because she lives near a Starbucks, lots of patrons use the street parking that residents could be using instead.

“It’s just very frustrating.”

Looking at the ticket, there were numerous reasons to be skeptical. For one, the haphazard way it was created looks like someone had just torn a piece of paper.

Second, the link on the ticket is actually for Vancouver, Washington. Not Vancouver, BC.

She isn’t the only one who has been seeing this happen.

In the comments of the Reddit post, someone replied, “My neighborhood has one of those authoritarian cop wannabes that leave passive aggressive notes if they think your parking job is breaking some bylaw. He actually painted lines on the street in [an] attempt to enforce his idea of where people should park.”

Others suggested this sort of action was a crime.

For the single mom, this sort of behaviour adds to the frustration of parking in Vancouver, and she believes that the three-hour bylaw is out of touch with the reality of parking availability.

“The parking entitlement culture is getting out of hand. We have no other places to park. What are we supposed to do?”

We’ve reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.