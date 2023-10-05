A parking spot in BC just sold for $195,000 near this popular resort

Finding parking in some regions of the province can be a hassle, but is it ever worth hacking up thousands of dollars to own a spot? There are a few recent examples where people have said — absolutely.

If you’ve driven up to Whistler, you’re most likely familiar with how difficult it is to find parking in the first place (especially during the busy season) and even harder sometimes to find a stall for free.

In one listing on realtor.ca, it took one week for a parking stall listed at $195,000 to be sold, according to realtor Shauna O’Callaghan.

In the listing, the spot is described as an “ultimate luxury accessory for your Whistler lifestyle.”

“Own your own parking stall right at the base of both the Blackcomb and Whistler Village Gondolas!”

The listing goes on to read that this kind of parking space located in the Pan Pacific Mountainside is rarely available but is perfect for homeowners outside the Whistler area or folks frequently hitting the slopes.

This is a record price for the region, O’Callaghan said, adding the listing was up for about a week before it sold.

“It’s very much a luxury. If you have a house here and it’s a certain price point, you’re absolutely going to be interested in having a parking space. It’s just part of that whole lifestyle,” she said.

“Some houses come with a hot tub. This comes with a parking spot,” she added.

While this six figure parking spot sure made us gasp, it’s not the only pricey parking spot in BC.

Found on Whistler Listing System, a parking spot located in the village has sold for $10,000, according to the website.

This stall is located under the Delta Whistler Village Suites, and according to the listing, it’s within walking distance of shops and the hill.

“Come back to a dry vehicle, no need to clear off the snow,” the listing description reads.

“The stall is a Leasehold, and has a maintenance fee of $550.-/year,” the description goes on to read.

The stall is not for storing campers, boats or motor homes, but according to the site, there are a number of other stalls available.

At the same location, another stall is going for $39,900 and is listed by The Whistler Real Estate Company Ltd.