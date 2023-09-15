Tenants of a rental building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood are upset about an upcoming increase in parking and storage rates.

Daily Hive received an anonymous tip from a tenant in late July, with a document sent to them by their building management group, Aragon Properties, for a building located at 2050 Scotia Street.

“Greed as usual,” the frustrated resident said.

“They are cancelling all parking and storage space agreements and increasing them from $120 to $150 for parking and from $100 to $120 for storage.”

According to the letter to tenants from Aragon Properties, all existing parking and locker agreements will be cancelled on Halloween, with new contracts commencing the next day.

“While we are fully aware of the increasing living costs throughout Vancouver, we are also facing a similar predicament. Rising operational expenses, significant upcoming capital expenditures, including restoration of the parkade membrane, necessary repairs, equipment upgrades, and implementation of updates to the building facilities and services have necessitated this price adjustment.”

Aragon’s statement adds that new parking allocation will be first-come, first-served.

The resident claimed that back in 2016, those rates were $60 and $40, respectively.

“The worst part is the sob story they give when notifying tenants of the increases, and issuing the notices on a Friday at 5 pm so the office will be empty on the weekend,” adding that there was no one to take up the issue with on the weekend.

Another anonymous source told Daily Hive that they were paying $125 for parking and $100 for storage but claimed that when they first moved in, it was $90 and $70, respectively. They said others pay as low as $40 because they’ve had it for so long.

A viral TikTok video also shed light on the situation, though it isn’t clear if it’s the same property or a different one. We’ve reached out to @Uncouver for more information.

We’ve contacted Aragon Properties for a statement regarding residents’ concerns.