A local bakery in East Vancouver has announced it’s closing later this month. Half Baked Cookie Company shared that its last day of operation would be December 24, 2022, Christmas Eve.

The 1211 Nanaimo Street sweet spot has been serving up delicious pies, cookies, and bars from this brick-and-mortar space since it opened in 2016.

The bakery shared a message for patrons about this news on its website, saying the decision was not easy.

It was a difficult decision to make but the time has come for us to move on to something different, although we don’t know what yet. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as well as that of our staff. Thank you.

Half Baked also says it’s reached the cutoff for pre-orders, but that full pies and slices will still be available for walk-in customers.

The bakery will be closing at 3 pm on December 24. Be sure to pop in before then.