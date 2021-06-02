A lot did not come back for 2021, but you know what is returning? The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Afternoon Tea in the Window service.

The hotel’s Notch8 Restaurant will be relaunching this service after successful runs in previous years.

Starting Monday, June 7, 2021, the one-of-a-kind experience will be available Monday through Friday with a single seating at 2 pm.

Tea goers will enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by Vancouver-based fashion illustrator Mandy Lau.

This limited-time tea is $69 per person, and reservations can be made online right now.

Be sure to make yours while you still can.