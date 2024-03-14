Rides and fair festivities set to transform Surrey mall parking lot

Your next shopping trip could look a lot more fun with the fair festivities coming to the Guildford Town Centre mall in Surrey.

Starting tomorrow, March 15, West Coast Amusements will transform the town centre’s parking lot into a mini funfair extravaganza. The area will be decked out with a series of rides for the entire family, including a Ferris wheel with some killer views from the top.

To hop on the rides, visitors will need to purchase coupons from either the mall guest service desk or the onsite ticket booth.

Each ride will cost between three and six coupons, with each single coupon costing $1.50. But visitors can get the tickets cheaper with the bundles available for purchase, including the Red Book with 20 coupons for $27 or the Blue Book with 40 coupons for $48.

If you’re a daring ride enthusiast, you might be better off purchasing a wristband for $45, which grants you access to all of the rides for one day. Sadly, you’ll have to pay separately if you want to play one of the games or try any of the food, as those prices are separate from the wristband.

The fair will be open from Friday, March 15, until Sunday, March 24. Head over to Surrey if you want a chance to enjoy the fair festivities.