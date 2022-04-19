Winters Hotel demolition begins today after Gastown fire

Demolition work at the Winters Hotel is starting Tuesday after a devastating four-alarm fire ripped through the building last week.

Work will happen over the next two days, and the building is expected to be completely demolished by Thursday. The City of Vancouver’s chief building official, Saul Schwebs, told residents to expect dust, loud noise, road closures, and a power outage Wednesday morning.

“People should expect noise into the evening tomorrow and Thursday,” Schwebs said. “The City’s goal is to complete this cleanup as soon as possible to allow residents and businesses to return to the area.”

Equipment is expected to arrive at Abbott and Water streets Tuesday afternoon, and workers will start dismantling the building Wednesday. Neighbours are advised to close windows, turn off all vents, and move patio items inside before demolition begins.

Business owners and residents are still trying to go inside the Winters Hotel to retrieve essential belongings. An engineer has done a structural integrity assessment, and results are expected to be released later on Tuesday.

The former Winters Hotel, at 203 Abbott Street, is a Class B heritage building with a wood frame and exterior of masonry. The City won’t be keeping the facade intact, saying that’s too risky for workers and nearby residents.

The building contained a single-room-occupancy hotel operated by Atira that housed dozens of vulnerable individuals as well as seven businesses — including the Flying Pig restaurant.

The fire started on the second floor of the building on April 11, and the cause is still being investigated. Firefighters had to rescue six people from the burning building, including one person who jumped from the top floor.

The building’s owner will foot the bill for the demolition, but it’s being managed by the City to ensure safety.

The neighbouring Gastown Hotel, which also contains an SRO, was also evacuated due to smoke damage from the fire. Those residents are expected to be able to go back at some point, but the building is still empty at this time.

