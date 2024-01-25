Flames lose two players for nothing on waivers

The Calgary Flames have lost two players via waivers.

Both Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone, who were placed on waivers yesterday afternoon, have been claimed.

Ruzicka, who was the more likely of the two to get scooped up, will be heading to the Arizona Coyotes. The 24-year-old has shown promise at times throughout his 114 games with the Flames, but struggled to produce consistently at the NHL level. In 39 games this season, he has three goals and nine points while playing fourth-line minutes. Joining a young up-and-coming Coyotes team could prove to be greatly beneficial, as no one has ever questioned his talent.

Seeing DeSimone claimed comes as much more of a surprise, and likely one the Flames weren’t expecting. The New Jersey Devils chose to pick up the 29-year-old defenceman, in a move that will make up for the loss of Cal Foote.

DeSimone is a journeyman defenceman who up until last season had never played in an NHL game. He has been able to suit up for 23 with the Flames this season, scoring a goal and five points while averaging just over 12 minutes in ice time.

While there is always a risk of putting players on waivers, this has to sting for the Flames. Had both cleared, they would have provided depth to the organization in case of injuries, and would have also been big contributors for the Calgary Wranglers, who are one of the better teams in the AHL.

Earlier in the day, the Flames announced that they have recalled Walker Duehr. The 26-year-old was placed on waivers just over a week ago, and played in two games with the Wranglers after going unclaimed. In 19 NHL games this season, he has a goal and four points. Based on line combinations at today’s morning skate, however, he won’t be in the lineup tonight versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.