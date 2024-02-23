Flames and Devils re-engaging on trade talks involving Markstrom: report

A trade between the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils involving Jacob Markstrom may still take place.

The two teams were involved in some serious conversations less than two weeks ago, to the point that Markstrom was reportedly asked if he would waive his no-movement clause to go to the Devils. For unknown reasons, the talks cooled down between the two, but, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, are starting up once again.

“The New Jersey Devils are expected to circle back with the Calgary Flames and jump back into those Jacob Markstrom discussions,” Pagnotta wrote. “Terms of a trade were initially agreed upon by both general managers, I’m told.”

Pagnotta also confirmed what many believed, which was that 22-year-old Alexander Holtz would have been one of the pieces headed to Calgary had the deal gone through. Through 55 games this season, Holtz has 13 goals and 24 points.

Interestingly enough, Pagnotta notes that Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek was not involved in the deal. Given that Markstrom carries a $6 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season, many expected Vanecek, who has one additional season on his deal with a $3.4 million cap hit, would go the other way to help balance out the cap.

Whether the two sides can work something out before the March 8 deadline remains to be seen, but given how well Markstrom has played this season, Flames fans can expect a massive return if it is to go through. The Devils own their first-round pick in the three upcoming drafts, and would likely be forced to part ways with at least one of them in order to acquire the Swedish netminder.

Despite having struggled in his last two starts, Markstrom is having a Vezina Trophy calibre season. Through 35 appearances, his 30.29 goals saved above expected (GSAx) is second in the league only to Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck. Being able to add Markstrom would help give the Devils the push they need to make the playoffs, and could very well turn them into a legitimate contender out of the Eastern Conference.