Ovechkin makes relatable fast food choice and the internet loves him for it

Preston Hodgkinson
Mar 27 2024, 10:21 pm
Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin made sure to remind hockey fans that NHL players are a lot more relatable than you might think.

Ovechkin, who is now just 46 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record, is one of the most impressive athletes in all of professional sports. Nobody has been able to score goals at the rate he has and, despite being 38, he is still filling the net with 26 goals in 68 games this season.

A lot of training goes into it, with a healthy diet being among the most important. However, the Russian goal-scorer showed that you don’t always have to be dialled into a perfect diet. The Capitals shared a photo of Ovi boarding the team plane to Toronto while he was carrying a Subway sandwich and a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

These are two food items you wouldn’t normally associate with a professional athlete; the mind would typically go toward things such as protein shakes, salads, and whatever electrolyte sports drink is popular at the moment.

Fans on social media thought it was hilarious.

This is nothing new for Ovechkin. In previous seasons he made headlines for not only drinking Coca-Cola but also doing so while on an NHL bench in the middle of the game. This was discovered in 2021 by an ESPN rinkside reporter.

Ovechkin isn’t the only NHLer to partake in some surprisingly unhealthy eating habits. Former Calgary Flames player Olli Jokinen said he once indulged in a Big Mac meal in an attempt to break out of a slump he was in. This was on the advice of Gretzky himself.

Legendary Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara was also an avid fan of Coca-Cola during games. Unlike Ovechkin, who hid the sugary carbonated substance in an innocent-looking water bottle, Chara drank it straight from the bottle with the iconic logo facing the camera.

It must have been a moment Coca-Cola marketing executives look back fondly on.

Ovechkin currently has over 250 more goals than any active player in the NHL, so while it may not be the healthiest meal, who can argue with the results?

