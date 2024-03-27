Ovechkin makes relatable fast food choice and the internet loves him for it

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin made sure to remind hockey fans that NHL players are a lot more relatable than you might think.

Ovechkin, who is now just 46 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record, is one of the most impressive athletes in all of professional sports. Nobody has been able to score goals at the rate he has and, despite being 38, he is still filling the net with 26 goals in 68 games this season.

A lot of training goes into it, with a healthy diet being among the most important. However, the Russian goal-scorer showed that you don’t always have to be dialled into a perfect diet. The Capitals shared a photo of Ovi boarding the team plane to Toronto while he was carrying a Subway sandwich and a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Alex Ovechkin is 38 years old, incredibly durable, and chasing down the NHL’s goals record. Powered by Subway and Cheetos 🤣 (via @Capitals, @sammisilber) pic.twitter.com/NiUyzUN2vY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2024

These are two food items you wouldn’t normally associate with a professional athlete; the mind would typically go toward things such as protein shakes, salads, and whatever electrolyte sports drink is popular at the moment.

Fans on social media thought it was hilarious.

Gotta hope he has a 3 pack of chocolate chip cookies too. — Paul Wynn (@jiggsawpuzzle35) March 27, 2024

Ovi gives me hope that life isn’t over after 35 😭 — x-allie❤️rangers (@FoutchAllie) March 27, 2024

If he breaks the record fantastic. But he has nothing left to prove. Probably the greatest pure goal scorer ever. Stanley cup champion. 1 of the best to ever play. All with 1 franchise. Eat those cheetos sir. You’ve earned em — Paul Santasieri (@paulie_nuts) March 27, 2024

That’s a footlong cookie in the bag. — Joey (@JoeyDoughnu) March 27, 2024

The NHLs iron man streak was built on the HotDogs so not super surprised — jacobpineau why would you need a 50 character name (@jacobpineau) March 27, 2024

This is nothing new for Ovechkin. In previous seasons he made headlines for not only drinking Coca-Cola but also doing so while on an NHL bench in the middle of the game. This was discovered in 2021 by an ESPN rinkside reporter.

Ovechkin isn’t the only NHLer to partake in some surprisingly unhealthy eating habits. Former Calgary Flames player Olli Jokinen said he once indulged in a Big Mac meal in an attempt to break out of a slump he was in. This was on the advice of Gretzky himself.

Legendary Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara was also an avid fan of Coca-Cola during games. Unlike Ovechkin, who hid the sugary carbonated substance in an innocent-looking water bottle, Chara drank it straight from the bottle with the iconic logo facing the camera.

It must have been a moment Coca-Cola marketing executives look back fondly on.

Ovechkin currently has over 250 more goals than any active player in the NHL, so while it may not be the healthiest meal, who can argue with the results?