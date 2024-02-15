SportsMMACanadaUFC

Dana White storms off Howie Mandel's podcast after being complimented

Feb 15 2024, 9:01 pm
Howie Mandel Does Stuff/Youtube

Dana White may have just had the briefest podcast appearance in history.

And if the UFC CEO is true to his word, it may be his last.

Earlier this week, White joined Canadian comedian Howie Mandel on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff. But things went off the rails less than a minute into the show as the television star complimented the MMA figurehead while introducing him to listeners.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy, I can’t thank you enough for being here…” Mandel said. “You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher, the way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

As seen in a clip posted to social media by Mandel himself, White then thanked the America’s Got Talent judge before going off on a tirade and removing his headphones.

“Thank you all for the kind words, I appreciate it,” White said before abruptly switching his tone.

“I am so f***ing tired of doing podcasts, I’m literally done with them,” he said. “I’m not doing any more podcasts.”

And with that, the 54-year-old was out.

Meanwhile, Mandel and fellow guest Ginger Billy sat silently, bewildered by what had just taken place.

After what seemed like an hour-long awkward moment, Mandel went on interviewing his other guest, dismissing White’s walkout.

While neither Mandel nor White has publicly commented on the incident since, plenty of theories have emerged online, with many people arguing that Mandel’s introduction was condescending and impersonal, causing White to leave.

Others, though, are convinced that the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

If the latter is true, then it’s working.

