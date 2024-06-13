Ex-Canucks executive Laurence Gilman has left the Leafs

Laurence Gilman has reportedly left the Toronto Maple Leafs. The former Vancouver Canucks executive had been with the Leafs organization since 2018.

Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas first brought Gilman to Toronto as one of his assistant general managers. That’s a position Gilman held until 2022, when he was promoted to senior vice president of hockey operations. He was also general manager of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies from 2018 to 2021.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who broke the news today, is reporting that it was a “mutual decision” for Gilman and the Leafs to part ways.

Hearing that Laurence Gilman has parted ways with the Maple Leafs organization. Mutual decision. His deal expires this month. Veteran hockey executive now on the open market. Should draw interest. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 13, 2024

Gilman, 59, spent seven seasons as assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, first working under Mike Gillis. He was let go in 2015 after his first year with Jim Benning.

It’s a similar story with Gilman in Toronto, as he lasted just one year with the team after Brad Treliving took over as GM last year.

We’ll see where Gilman ends up next. Will he reunite with Dubas in Pittsburgh?