"It's time to enjoy life": Ex-Canucks coach Alain Vigneault announces retirement

The winningest coach in Vancouver Canucks history is calling it a career.

After coaching 1,363 NHL games, Alain Vigneault has announced his retirement. The 62-year-old bench boss ranks 10th all-time in NHL coaching wins, compiling 722 victories during his impressive coaching career with the Montreal Canadiens (109), Canucks (313), New York Rangers (226), and Philadelphia Flyers (74).

“When I signed my contract with the Flyers, I told those around me that it was my last. There is nothing that made me change my mind,” Vigneault said in French during an interview with Le Journal de Québec.

Vigneault hasn’t coached since December of 2021, when he was fired by Philadelphia midway through the third year of his five-year contract. It means the Quebec City native will continue to collect $5 million annually until the end of the 2023-24 season.

“I just turned 62 and when my contract ends I will be 63. I think it’s time to enjoy life. I had a great career. Hockey has been good for me and my family. At some point, you have to have a little fun and I’m there in my life,” Vigneault said.

He is the most successful coach in Canucks history, leading the franchise in all-time coaching wins in the regular season (313) and playoffs (33) in 540 career games behind the bench, from 2006 to 20013. The Canucks had their best years with Vigneault behind the bench, winning six division titles, two Presidents’ Trophies, and making it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.