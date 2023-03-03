Ex-Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stars in hilarious swear-filled TSN skit

Bruce Boudreau makes good television.

The former Vancouver Canucks head coach joined TSN today as an analyst for its coverage of the NHL trade deadline. He also participated in some fun skits, including one where he gives James Duthie and the rest of the TSN crew a “pep talk.”

“I’ve never seen a group of people look so f——- down,” he said to the TSN crew in a video. “What are you, prima donna perfect, where you can’t f—— handle a bit of adversity!”

“This is the NHL, you guys are too f—— good to be doing nothing!”

Bruce Boudreau saw that the #TradeCentre crew needed a pep talk… and he delivered. pic.twitter.com/FYlo0ihlKX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 3, 2023

Of course, it’s a throwback to the time he said “f—” 15 times in one motivational speech as head coach of the Washington Capitals, caught on HBO’s 24/7 series in the lead-up to the 2010 Winter Classic.

Boudreau also participated in another video for TSN, with the network poking fun at the famous “Bruce there it is” chant.

BRUCE THERE IT IS! Happy #TradeCentre Day. Live NOW on TSN 1/3/5, https://t.co/XalW2j4LtU and the TSN App. pic.twitter.com/stz1300jEG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 3, 2023

While there weren’t many trades of consequence to talk about, Boudreau did share a heartwarming story from his final game with the Canucks. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller presented him with the Canucks championship belt, a player-of-the-game award which Boudreau introduced to the team last season.

“At the end of my tenure there, I was in my office after the game, and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller came up and presented me with the belt and thanked me, and I thought it was the coolest thing,” Boudreau said.