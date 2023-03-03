J.T. Miller trade talks break down between Canucks and Penguins: report

It looks like another trade deadline will pass without the Vancouver Canucks moving J.T. Miller out of town.

The Canucks star has been frequently mentioned in trade rumours for the better part of 14 months. Most recently, Miller has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Canucks apparently looking for a big haul.

Pittsburgh offered multiple draft picks for Miller, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, which was turned down by the Canucks. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Canucks were looking for a young centre to replace Miller, as well as two first-round picks or a first-rounder and a prospect.

With under two hours to go, it appears trade talks between the Canucks and Penguins have now broken down, according to a report out of Pittsburgh. Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports that the Penguins won’t be acquiring Miller before today’s noon trade deadline.

JT Miller might come to Pittsburgh someday. But it’s not going to be today, a source has confirmed. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 3, 2023

Miller trade rumours stopped in September after he signed a seven-year, $56 million contract extension.

Given how this season has gone for the Canucks, many have wondered if the team would want to move the soon-to-be 30-year-old forward while they still can. Miller’s new contract, which kicks in this summer, includes a no-movement clause.

While his defensive game has been criticized, Miller has had another productive season offensively, scoring 54 points in 60 games. No player has scored more points for the Canucks since the start of the 2019-20 season, with Miller tallying 271 points in 262 games.