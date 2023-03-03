The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Nick Ritchie and blueliner Troy Strecher from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Nick Ritchie and Brett Ritchie are brothers.

Stecher has seven assists and a -3 rating in 61 games for Arizona this season, and 96 points (15 goals, 81 assists) in 420 career games with the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Coyotes. The 28-year-old, who is making $1.25 million, is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Nick Ritchie has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 58 games, and is also slated to become a free agent at season’s end.

Troy Stecher to CAL from ARIZ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Brett Ritchie, the elder, has eight points (six goals, two assists) in 34 games, and Mackey, who has played one game since December 18, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 games.

The trade came right before the trade deadline passed, and shortly after the Flames swapped AHL forward Adam Zohorna to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for fellow forward Dryden Hunt.