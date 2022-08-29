NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthPhotosCuratedWorld NewsPop CultureCelebrities

Family of "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney seen in MAGA, Blue Lives Matter garb (PHOTOS)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 29 2022, 7:32 pm
Family of "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney seen in MAGA, Blue Lives Matter garb (PHOTOS)
@sydney_sweeney, @trent_sweeneyy/Instagram

HBO’s hit teen drama series Euphoria is known for its liberal approach to and sensitive handling of difficult sociopolitical subject matters — but now, cast member Sydney Sweeney is under fire for having a lifestyle that doesn’t match up.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the show, posted photos and videos of her mother’s 60th birthday celebrations on Instagram over the weekend.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” the caption read. The event included family and friends, who were tagged in the star’s post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

None of the images and footage shared by Sweeney showed anyone in pro-Trump clothing. But when the 24-year-old’s fans checked out her brother Trent Sweeney’s profile, who had also posted about the birthday party, it was a different story altogether.

In Trent’s Instagram post, several attendees could be seen wearing MAGA-style hats. Trent edited his caption to specify that the hats read “Make Sixty Great Again” and not “Make America Great Again,” but fans had more reasons to be skeptical.

The actor’s father can be spotted in a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt. Blue Lives Matter is pro-police a countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trent E. Sweeney (@trent_sweeneyy)

Fans and critics alike called Sweeney out for not standing up to her family about their conservative, pro-Trump beliefs, especially as an actor in a show that leans largely liberal. Sweeney attempted to clear the air on Twitter.

“An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote. “Please stop making assumptions.”

That did not go down well. At all.

Fans could not figure out how something this obviously political was expected to not be seen as such, and thought it was sneaky that Sweeney had omitted all of the potentially controversial photos from her own IG post.

The memes were rolling in non-stop.

And one joke, in particular, was rechurned in a myriad hilarious ways.

Some people were divided on the matter and thought the star should not be blamed for her family’s political leanings. But most expressed that this was an act of complicity.

What are your thoughts?

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Photos
+ Curated
+ World News
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.