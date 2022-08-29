HBO’s hit teen drama series Euphoria is known for its liberal approach to and sensitive handling of difficult sociopolitical subject matters — but now, cast member Sydney Sweeney is under fire for having a lifestyle that doesn’t match up.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the show, posted photos and videos of her mother’s 60th birthday celebrations on Instagram over the weekend.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” the caption read. The event included family and friends, who were tagged in the star’s post.

None of the images and footage shared by Sweeney showed anyone in pro-Trump clothing. But when the 24-year-old’s fans checked out her brother Trent Sweeney’s profile, who had also posted about the birthday party, it was a different story altogether.

In Trent’s Instagram post, several attendees could be seen wearing MAGA-style hats. Trent edited his caption to specify that the hats read “Make Sixty Great Again” and not “Make America Great Again,” but fans had more reasons to be skeptical.

The actor’s father can be spotted in a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt. Blue Lives Matter is pro-police a countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

Fans and critics alike called Sweeney out for not standing up to her family about their conservative, pro-Trump beliefs, especially as an actor in a show that leans largely liberal. Sweeney attempted to clear the air on Twitter.

“An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote. “Please stop making assumptions.”

That did not go down well. At all.

Fans could not figure out how something this obviously political was expected to not be seen as such, and thought it was sneaky that Sweeney had omitted all of the potentially controversial photos from her own IG post.

Sydney Sweeney family has on MAGA inspired merch and she’s saying she doesn’t know why everything has to be political girl be fr. — SLIM. (@_slimarella_) August 27, 2022

If you post a photo of yourself wearing a Swastika is it wrong to assume you’re a Nazi? You’re not responsible for your family’s bigoted beliefs but it’s ridiculous for you to claim people are “making assumptions” when the shirt literally is a political statement. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 28, 2022

The memes were rolling in non-stop.

sydney sweeney’s dad trying to sneak into the set of euphoria pic.twitter.com/R82whyCCGw — x (@axelmmcI) August 28, 2022

And one joke, in particular, was rechurned in a myriad hilarious ways.

sydney sweeney when u ask where her n her family were on jan 6th 2021 pic.twitter.com/Hg93co0sFM — urban hours (@pjmnfenty) August 27, 2022

Sydney Sweeney hiding in Nancy Pelosi’s bathtub on January 6th pic.twitter.com/Cc8lV4103j — Adriana (@Adrianabeate) August 28, 2022

I’m supposed to assume your parents wasn’t holding signs at the capitol with those red hats on????? pic.twitter.com/QxQuUnEy14 — Yo momma 🇻🇮 (@Yalenem) August 28, 2022

sydney sweeney getting nominated for an emmy is still a bigger tragedy than her family leading the capitol riots sorry pic.twitter.com/dc1kZCBGT6 — nadine (@lexipcdia) August 27, 2022

Some people were divided on the matter and thought the star should not be blamed for her family’s political leanings. But most expressed that this was an act of complicity.

seeing sydney sweeney get jumped is beautiful. if you’re white and unwilling to completely shame your parents for their conservative views, you’re just as complicit and need to be escorted out. — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) August 28, 2022

