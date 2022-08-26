CTV roasted in Toronto Star cartoon about Lisa LaFlamme's grey hair (PHOTO)

CTV may not have expected the level of public and media backlash ousting Lisa LaFlamme could bring about — now, a searing Toronto Star cartoon is letting them have it.

After Dove, Wendy’s, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and other brands decided to show support for LaFlamme and her grey hair, political cartoonist Michael de Adder’s latest work is pointing out the misogyny and ageism in the LaFlamme-CTV debacle.

The Halifax-based artist, who usually draws for The Washington Post, held back no punches. All without using many words.

The cartoon shows four boxes of L’Oreal hair dye. Among ordinary hair dye colours — like Chocolate Cherry, Light Ash Blonde, and Sparkling Amber — sits a new shade called “Fired By CTV Grey.”

This comes after a senior CTV source told The Globe and Mail that Bell Media VP of News Michael Melling had made comments about LaFlamme’s silver mane.

In a meeting, which the source attended, Melling had allegedly asked who approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey.”

It started a major conversation about ageism and misogyny in Canadian as well as global media. The discourse swelled to such an extent that even brands that have nothing to do with journalism began talking about it.

On Thursday, fast food chain Wendy’s changed their Twitter profile picture to a grey-haired version of their ordinarily red-headed mascot “because a [star] is a [star] regardless of hair colour.”

Earlier on Monday, Dove started the campaign #KeepTheGrey to take a stand against CTV for LaFlamme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dove Global Channel 🌎 (@dove)

“Aging is beautiful. We should all be able to do it on our own terms, and without any consequences,” read Dove’s caption on Instagram. ” That’s why we’re going grey, and donating $100,000 to Catalyst – a Canadian nonprofit organization dedicated to helping build inclusive workplaces for all women.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit joined Dove’s #KeepTheGrey campaign, tweeting a greyscale version of their May 2022 issue featuring 74-year-old model Maye Musk rocking her grey hair.

“We’re going grey with Dove in support of women aging confidently on their own terms. We were so proud to feature Maye Musk on our May ’22 swimsuit cover — living proof that beauty only gets better with age.“

While many are enjoying brands supporting grey hair for LaFlamme, many think this is another form of corporate opportunism at the expense of women.

IDK but.. Large corporations jumping on the grey hair 👵 marketing train gives me the “vultures out to get what’s left of the carcass” vibe. #greyhairdontcare — Mr.Grip$🔺️ (@MrGrips) August 26, 2022

