Former "eTalk" host called out for "weaponizing their whiteness" amid Lisa LaFlamme's forced exit

Former eTalk host Danielle Graham spoke out about allegedly being discriminated against during her time at Bell Media, but some Canadian journalists want to remind people that there’s more to the story.

Graham announced that she was departing from the CTV network daily entertainment show after 15 years in March.

However, the former host tweeted about what she says is the real reason for her departure over the weekend.

The story of my departure from BellMedia pic.twitter.com/hEMS5CcHMp — Danielle Graham (@DanielleGraham) August 20, 2022

She accused Bell Media of gender discrimination, saying that the company abruptly let her go as she was getting ready for a shoot due to a “business decision.”

This reveal comes nearly a week after former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme’s forced exit for the same reason.

While Graham’s tweet may have been met with sympathy and support from people online, a former Bell Media employee says the TV host is “trying to piggyback on [LaFlamme’s] (deserved) support to make people forget about her casual racism.”

this white woman broadcaster publicly belittled a Black colleague and disparaged his name because she couldn’t stand to be equals with a Black man. now she’s trying to piggyback on lisa laflamme’s (deserved) support to make ppl forget about her casual racism — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) August 20, 2022

Kathleen Newman-Bremang, who’s a former producer for eTalk and The Social CTV, is referring to Graham’s $1.2 million lawsuit against Bell Media over allegations of gender discrimination.

In the suit, Graham, who is white, claims fellow eTalk host Tyrone Edwards, who is Black, was promoted over her despite his “gross incompetence” because the company is an “old boys club,” reported the National Post in June.

The lawsuit also cites pay disparity, fewer perks, and more requests to work for free compared to her male colleagues.

For example, Graham claims that when Edwards was a reporter, he was offered a chauffeur and more generous compensation, while three female staff members had to work an additional show for free.

The lawsuit also claims that when Graham told a manager she was pregnant, the response was: “Oh, f**k again?”

Former head anchor of eTalk Ben Mulroney stepped down in 2020 and said he hoped that “the new anchor is Black, Indigenous or a person of colour who can use this important platform to inspire, lead and make change.”

So, Graham felt discriminated against when Edwards was named the new head anchor of the show, stating in the lawsuit that he was “provided the preferential treatment previously provided to Mulroney,” even though she claimed that he lacked experience, accomplishments, or star power.

“This white woman broadcaster publicly belittled a Black colleague and disparaged his name because she couldn’t stand to be equals with a Black man,” tweeted Newman-Bremang, who’s currently the global deputy editor of Refinery29 Unbothered.

“I will not forget. And first and foremost, I stand with racialized journalists and Bell Media employees of colour who always have the least amount of power, who don’t get to weaponize their whiteness when they don’t get their way.”

i will not forget. and first and foremost, i stand with racialized journalists and bell media employees of color who always have the least amount of power, who don’t get to weaponize their whiteness when they don’t get their way. — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) August 20, 2022

While Graham says she would have accepted Edwards’ treatment if he “had had superior skills to hers,” the host’s bio on CTV’s site establishes his many accomplishments and talents.

“With his extensive pop culture knowledge and an innate ability to ease his guests into intimate and candid conversation, Tyrone Edwards brings his expertise to Canada’s most-watched entertainment program as ETALK Anchor,” his bio reads.

In a Friday Things article by Toronto-based cultural critic Stacy Lee Kong, she points out that people of colour are held up to higher standards compared to their white peers in the industry.

“In my experience, racialized people do not tend to get jobs — especially on-camera jobs — if they are anything less than excellent,” Kong wrote in June when news of the lawsuit came out.

In an article for ByBlacks.com, former eTalk producer Stephanie Hinds also said that the perspective Edwards brings to eTalk is important.

She said he “bared his soul” on an episode of The Social where he addressed the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and how it impacted him as a Black man.

This is why other Canadians in media are asking people to think twice about Graham inserting herself into LaFlamme’s narrative.

“Fellow [white] women maybe think 2x before RT that other woman who’s taken Lisa Laflamme’s story & centred herself,” tweeted writer Jane Daly.

Fellow ⚪️ women maybe think 2 x before RT that other woman who’s taken Lisa Laflamme’s story & centred herself. This post on @fridaythings is helpful: https://t.co/4msXmLWSvt — Jane Daly 🇺🇦 (@dalybeauty) August 20, 2022

“She’s using the #LisaLaFlamme story for her own ends that included vilifying a Black man,” tweeted journalist Erika Ifill.

.@stephanie_hinds let us know about @DanielleGraham. She’s using the #LisaLaFlamme story for her own ends that included vilifying a Black man:https://t.co/IwP9TFaF2c — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) August 21, 2022

On Friday, August 19, Bell Media announced that it would conduct an “independent third-party internal workplace review” of its newsroom over its dismissal of LaFlamme.