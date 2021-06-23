BC health officials announce 87 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 87 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,271.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 30 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, and 41 are in the Interior Health region. There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 109 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,744 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 77.2% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 75.8% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,570,153 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,051,910 of which are second doses.

A total of 144,383 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.