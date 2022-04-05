Mushrooms recalled in BC for possible Listeria contamination

If you bought a package of enoki mushrooms in BC recently, you’ll want to double-check the brand name to make sure they’re Listeria-free.

Longsheng Agricultural Products Ltd. has recalled all of its Ming Xiang brand enoki mushrooms from the marketplace after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a germ often transmitted through food.

“The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories,” according to a recall notice posted by the Government of Canada on April 4.

If you catch it, you will come down with a case of listeriosis, says the federal government’s website.

“Listeria is found in soil, sewage and untreated water everywhere,” it says.

It can also be found in fish, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products like milk and cheese.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, headaches, and neck stiffness.

However, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the Ming Xiang mushrooms yet, the recall notice says.

The federal government’s notice adds that “food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” it says.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

If you have already eaten some, call your doctor. And if you still have some in the fridge, throw them away or return them.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is still conducting its investigation, which could lead to other products being recalled and verifying that the recalled enoki are all off the shelves.